Billy Ray Cyrus Has Reportedly Tried to Mend Bond With Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly attempting to extend an olive branch to Miley Cyrus, to no avail.

An insider told Us Weekly that the father of five has “tried reaching out to Miley many times” and “congratulated her” after she won two Grammys earlier this month. She also noticeably snubbed her father at the awards show when she didn’t acknowledge him in her acceptance speeches.

“Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs. Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her,” the anonymous source added. “The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever.”

Rumors of a feud within the Cyrus family became public in August 2023 when Miley’s younger siblings Noah and Braison decided not to go to their mother Tish’s wedding to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.

“It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom,” a second insider told Us Weekly.