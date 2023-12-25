Beyoncé's Childhood Home Catches Fire on Christmas

The family that currently lives there was home but didn’t suffer any injuries. According to the outlet, the family—which included children—was wearing their holiday pajamas at the time of the incident.

"They did a great job. I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire," District Chief Justin Barnes said of the firefighters. It’s unclear what started the fire.

Bey and her family haven’t lived at the home in decades, but it is still regarded as a historic landmark by fans. In fact, the pop star visited the home during a trip to Houston that was filmed for her Renaissance World Tour film, per the Houston Chronicle. She stopped by a number of her childhood haunts besides her home, like the chicken spot Frenchy’s and the Riverside Terrace Third Ward sign, later posting a picture that went viral.