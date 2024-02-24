Benzino Declares Himself to Be the 'Eminem Slayer'

“I’m gonna go down in history as the Eminem Slayer,” the Boston native continued. “But right now, it’s fuck Eminem. I stand on everything I said.”

Later on in the interview, Benzino also called Em’s fans the “softest, most cuddly hip-hop fans out there,” adding, “They ain’t no threat.”

Elsewhere, he commented on crying during his Drink Champs interview from earlier this week, sharing that he doesn't regret being so vulnerable.

“I’ve cried before,” he said. “I got no problem crying. I need to cry because it helps me from probably not hurting somebody. It probably helps me from not hurting myself or people around me.”

The waterworks didn't come until later on in his conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. At the start of their conversation, Benzino slammed Eminem: “Fuck Eminem and fuck everybody down with Eminem,” he said. But later, The Source founder became emotional.

“I don’t have nothing against Eminem. Em can rap,” he said through tears. “I don’t want to talk about it no more.”

Benzino is still impatiently waiting on a response to “Rap Elvis.” The song came after Marshall Mathers name-dropped Benzino and Coi Leray on his track “Doomsday Pt. 2” from Lyrical Lemonade’s compilation album, All Is Yellow. The pair have been trading shots for decades now.

“What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?) A giraffe (Haha),” Eminem rapped on the song.