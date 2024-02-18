Benzino Rips Into Eminem Then Gets Emotional Talking About Rapper During 'Drink Champs' Interview

Benzino had a surprising emotional reaction when discussing his ongoing feud with Eminem.

Per Complex’s Joe Price, the two rappers have had beef ever since Benzino accused Eminem of appropriating hip-hop culture in 2002. Their issues were reignited once again in 2022 when Em was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It didn’t help matters when Benzino’s daughter, Coi Leray, spoke out in defense of Eminem shortly after.

Benzino made a guest appearance on a new episode of Drink Champs published on Saturday and recalled the origins of the feud.

“Fuck Eminem and fuck everybody down with Eminem,” said Benzino at the 46:11 mark. “My thing is this, that n***a won’t face me.”

“I know he ain’t gone fight me,” he added. “I know that, but how about I’ll battle that n***a … How about we put this to bed, three round battle, where me and him battle rap, we have minutes, and we battle. How about that? Just battle, no violence. After that we can hug it out and let this shit be over."