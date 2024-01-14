Benny the Butcher Claims He’s on the FBI Watchlist, Had His Studio Raided

Benny The Butcher has revealed he’s on the FBI watch list back in Buffalo.
During his visit to The Breakfast Club, Benny explained why he felt he’s constantly being harassed by law enforcement. According to Benny, he just found out the FBI has been keeping an eye on him.
“I do feel like I’m being harassed or bullied,” Benny said. “I just found out I’m on the FBI watchlist back home. They raided my studio about two months ago. I haven’t even been home in three months. I don’t even know what the fuck is going on.”
He added, “They hear my name, these n***as is running their mouth talking. I’m the biggest thing to happen in Buffalo since the wings and Josh Allen. It’s getting crazy and I almost just want to have a lawyer send an e-mail to these n***as, man. It’s just like what the fuck.”
“In the city of Buffalo, New York, a BSF shirt is considered gang shit,” Benny said. “They make people take the shit off when they come to parole. Black Soprano Family, we’re known as the active gang to the Buffalo Police Department, that’s how they got us pegged.”
Elsewhere in his conversation with The Breakfast Club, Benny addressed the rumors that Griselda had broke up. According to Benny, the group is as strong as ever.
“We got so successful that where the support was coming from, people backed up, because we was about to take over all this shit,” he explained, while noting that Griselda “cooled down” to regroup. “Conway, he’s always been the top spitter to me. He still is. You’d be hard-pressed to name five n***as who can get in the ring with him.”
He continued: “[Everybody Can’t Go] is my first major-label album. You know what I’m saying? People forget about that because of the run we had. I’ve never dropped a major album in my whole life. […] We’ve been running it for so long. And, you know, you’re sick of seeing that. […] When they don’t see us together, they be like, ‘Oh man, they must be beefing.’ Man, we’re family, you know what I’m saying?”