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NCT 127 Locks In Seven-Member Lineup With SM Renewals, New Album, and Asia Tour

The K-pop veterans are kicking off a milestone 10th-anniversary celebration that includes a new studio album and an Asian arena tour this fall.

Five men in black suits and ties pose together against a black curtain backdrop.
SM Entertainment

NCT 127 is staying together, and they're wasting no time getting back to work.

SM Entertainment confirmed Tuesday that members Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Haechan have officially renewed their contracts with the agency. The renewals solidify the K-pop group’s transition into a permanent seven-member unit, following the high-profile departures of Mark in April and Winwin earlier this month. This locked-in lineup ensures stability as NCT 127 heads into its milestone 10th anniversary year.

In a statement thanking both the group and their fanbase, SM pledged its ongoing support for NCT 127's future. “This renewal reflects the unwavering teamwork and strong bond the members have built over the years, as well as the mutual trust between the artists and the company,” the label stated.

Fans won't have to wait long for new music, either. The group's seventh full-length studio album is slated to drop on August 24, a project SM teases as the dawn of a "new era" for the band.

To celebrate, NCT 127 is hitting the road for the fifth installment of their signature NEO CITY concert series. Titled "NEO CITY – THE REDLINE," the tour kicks off with a three-night residency at Seoul's KSPO DOME on September 18, 19, and 20. From there, the group will head across Asia, hitting major venues including Jakarta’s Indonesia Arena (Oct. 3), Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Arena (Oct. 10–11), the Singapore Indoor Stadium (Oct. 18), Bangkok’s Thammasat Stadium (Oct. 31–Nov. 1), and wrapping up at the Taipei Arena on January 2, 2027.

"THE REDLINE" follows hot on the heels of their fourth tour, "THE MOMENTUM," and is being positioned as a massive showcase of the group’s decade-long artistic evolution. It’s a full-circle moment for the unit, who originally launched the NEO CITY series back in January 2019 with "The Origin" at the very same KSPO DOME before taking it global.

These renewals and the upcoming album are all part of a massive 10th-anniversary campaign dubbed "NCT 2026: Everything, All at Once." The year-long celebration is set to include pop-up events, a third-quarter exhibition called "NEO DIMENSION," and coordinated rollouts across all NCT units.

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