Texas City Council Member Promotes Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' During Meeting

Thou shalt not underestimate the passion of the Barbz.
Nicki Minaj's diehard fanbase infiltrated a city council meeting in Texas this week, as one councilman took time out of the session to promote the rapper's new album Pink Friday 2.
The viral moment occurred on Thursday during a meeting regarding San Antonio's zoning and land use laws, where District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez kicked off his address by giving Nicki her flowers.
"I want to wish a very, very Happy Birthday to a very, very special woman," McKee-Rodriguez said. "She is an advocate for higher education, a philanthropist, a mogul, a poet, and a mother."
McKee-Rodriguez continued by mentioning a line from Minaj's 2016 loosie "Ain't Gone Do It," which features Nicki referencing San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobli, before expressing his excitement for the release of Pink Friday 2.
"Happy birthday to the Queen of rap, Nicki Minaj," he concluded. "I can't wait to get a copy of her new album Pink Friday 2."
Nicki's fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2 serves as the sequel to Minaj's 2010 debult album, while marking her first full-length project since 2018's Queen. The 22-track LP has guest appearances from Drake ("Needle"), J. Cole ("Let Me Calm Down"), Future ("Nicki Hendrix"), Lil Wayne ("RNB"), and Lil Uzi Vert ("Everybody").