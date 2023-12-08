Texas City Council Member Promotes Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' During Meeting

Thou shalt not underestimate the passion of the Barbz.

Nicki Minaj's diehard fanbase infiltrated a city council meeting in Texas this week, as one councilman took time out of the session to promote the rapper's new album Pink Friday 2.

The viral moment occurred on Thursday during a meeting regarding San Antonio's zoning and land use laws, where District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez kicked off his address by giving Nicki her flowers.

"I want to wish a very, very Happy Birthday to a very, very special woman," McKee-Rodriguez said. "She is an advocate for higher education, a philanthropist, a mogul, a poet, and a mother."