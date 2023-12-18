Souls of Mischief Thank Fans After "'93 'Til Infinity" Gets Certified Gold 30 Years After Release

Legendary Bay Area group Souls of Mischief have finally earned a gold plaque, as the foursome's 1993 single "'93 'Til Infinity" was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) on Dec. 6.

Released as the second single from their 1993 debut album of the same name, "93 'Til Infinity" remains the group's only song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 72. Thirty years later, the track, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest West Coast hip-hop songs of all time, has been certified gold.

Souls of Mischief hopped on Instagram this past weekend to celebrate the accomplishment, as they thanked their fans for supporting them for 30 years and counting.