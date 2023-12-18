Souls of Mischief Thank Fans After "'93 'Til Infinity" Gets Certified Gold 30 Years After Release

Legendary Bay Area group Souls of Mischief have finally earned a gold plaque, as the foursome's 1993 single "'93 'Til Infinity" was certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) on Dec. 6.
Released as the second single from their 1993 debut album of the same name, "93 'Til Infinity" remains the group's only song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 72. Thirty years later, the track, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest West Coast hip-hop songs of all time, has been certified gold.
Souls of Mischief hopped on Instagram this past weekend to celebrate the accomplishment, as they thanked their fans for supporting them for 30 years and counting.
“’93 ‘til Infinity’ GOES GOLD!” they wrote in the caption. “Thanks to all of YOU, our incredible fans, for taking this classic track to GOLD! Your support has been everything. Here’s to 30 more years! #hiphop #hiphopmusic #93tilinfinity."
Earlier this year, Souls of Mischief hit the road for the 93 ‘Til Infinity 30th Anniversary Tour 2023: Around The World In 93 Dates. The world tour kicked off in March overseas and continued with dozens of shows in the U.S. over the summer, where the nationwide trek wrapped in September with a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.