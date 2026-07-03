Latest Stories
Drake Continues to Make History With 16 Diamond-Certified Records
"The Motto" is the latest in the 6 God's catalog to achieve the feat.
Cardi B's 'Am I the Drama?' Already Certified Platinum
Previous singles "WAP" and "Up" count towards the RIAA certification of the rapper's sophomore album.
Lil Durk Sets 2025 Record for Most RIAA Certifications by a Hip-Hop Artist
The Chicago-born rapper secured 53 new RIAA certifications with hits like, "Broadway Girls," "All My Life," and "What Happened to Virgil."
Beyoncé Named Female Artist With Most Certified Titles in RIAA History
The music icon also recently earned 11 Grammy nominations for her genre-bending 'Cowboy Carter' album.
Fabolous’ 2004 Hit ‘Breathe’ Gets Platinum Certification
Fab's hit single reached the milestone 20 years after its release.
Souls of Mischief Thank Fans After "'93 'Til Infinity" Gets Certified Gold 30 Years After Release
Released as the second single from their debut album of the same name, "93 'Til Infinity" reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Jay-Z Is Now the First Black Man With 10 Multi-Platinum Solo Albums
Hov's 'The Blueprint 3' and 'The Black Album' received new RIAA certifications last week. Counting collaborative projects, the 53-year-old has 12 LPs that have gone double-platinum or better.
Kid Cudi Celebrates Album Certifications, Shares Recovery Story While in Rehab
Kid Cudi shared on Twitter that several of his albums are platinum and one of his singles is certified diamond. Cudder also shared a story of recovery.
Lil Baby and Gunna's "Drip Too Hard" Is Now Certified Diamond
Lil Baby and Gunna's 2018 collaborative single "Drip Too Hard" has officially been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Lil Baby's 2017 Track "Freestyle" Certified Triple Platinum as Son's TikTok Goes Viral
Two of Lil Baby’s songs received new RIAA certifications this week, one of them released almost five years ago and given new life via a TikTok video of his son.
Future Honored With RIAA Plaque Commemorating 95 Million Certified Units
As one of the world's most successful artists, Future has been honored with a RIAA plaque that commemorates 95 million units certified throughout his career.
Doja Cat Racks Up 22 New RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications
One year since the release of her latest album 'Planet Her,' Doja Cat has added 22 more platinum and gold certifications to her expanding trophy case.
Lil Durk Has Received 8 More RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications
Fresh off of earning his first No. 1 solo album on the Billboard 200, Lil Durk has added several more certifications to his expanding trophy case.