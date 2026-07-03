Certifications

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Latest Stories

Drake.
Music

Drake Continues to Make History With 16 Diamond-Certified Records

"The Motto" is the latest in the 6 God's catalog to achieve the feat.

Trey Alston266 days ago
Cardi B.
Music

Cardi B's 'Am I the Drama?' Already Certified Platinum

Previous singles "WAP" and "Up" count towards the RIAA certification of the rapper's sophomore album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams300 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Music

Lil Durk Sets 2025 Record for Most RIAA Certifications by a Hip-Hop Artist

The Chicago-born rapper secured 53 new RIAA certifications with hits like, "Broadway Girls," "All My Life," and "What Happened to Virgil."

Joshua Espinoza477 days ago
Beyoncé performs onstage.
Music

Beyoncé Named Female Artist With Most Certified Titles in RIAA History

The music icon also recently earned 11 Grammy nominations for her genre-bending 'Cowboy Carter' album.

Alex Ocho577 days ago
Fabolous wearing sunglasses and a denim vest, looking to the side.
Music

Fabolous’ 2004 Hit ‘Breathe’ Gets Platinum Certification

Fab's hit single reached the milestone 20 years after its release.

Alex Ocho593 days ago
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Music

Souls of Mischief Thank Fans After "'93 'Til Infinity" Gets Certified Gold 30 Years After Release

Released as the second single from their debut album of the same name, "93 'Til Infinity" reached No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Brad Callas942 days ago
Music

Jay-Z Is Now the First Black Man With 10 Multi-Platinum Solo Albums

Hov's 'The Blueprint 3' and 'The Black Album' received new RIAA certifications last week. Counting collaborative projects, the 53-year-old has 12 LPs that have gone double-platinum or better.

Mark Elibert1095 days ago
This is a photo of Kid Cudi.
Music

Kid Cudi Celebrates Album Certifications, Shares Recovery Story While in Rehab

Kid Cudi shared on Twitter that several of his albums are platinum and one of his singles is certified diamond. Cudder also shared a story of recovery.

Eric Diep1309 days ago
Lil Baby and Gunna at 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Music

Lil Baby and Gunna's "Drip Too Hard" Is Now Certified Diamond

Lil Baby and Gunna's 2018 collaborative single "Drip Too Hard" has officially been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Brad Callas1404 days ago
Lil Baby performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre
Music

Lil Baby's 2017 Track "Freestyle" Certified Triple Platinum as Son's TikTok Goes Viral

Two of Lil Baby’s songs received new RIAA certifications this week, one of them released almost five years ago and given new life via a TikTok video of his son.

Joe Price1451 days ago
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Future onstage at Rolling Loud 2022
Music

Future Honored With RIAA Plaque Commemorating 95 Million Certified Units

As one of the world's most successful artists, Future has been honored with a RIAA plaque that commemorates 95 million units certified throughout his career.

Joe Price1451 days ago
Doja Cat attends 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Music

Doja Cat Racks Up 22 New RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications

One year since the release of her latest album 'Planet Her,' Doja Cat has added 22 more platinum and gold certifications to her expanding trophy case.

Brad Callas1477 days ago
Lil Durk performs at show in Atlanta
Music

Lil Durk Has Received 8 More RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications

Fresh off of earning his first No. 1 solo album on the Billboard 200, Lil Durk has added several more certifications to his expanding trophy case.

Brad Callas1520 days ago

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