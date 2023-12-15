Selena Gomez Cozies Up to Benny Blanco in Photos of Her ‘Favorite Moments’ in NYC

Selena's post arrives days after a source told Us Weekly that Gomez's family approves of her new relationship.

"Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” the insider shared. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco on social media last week.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote in the comment section of her Instagram in response to a few critical fans. The 31-year-old called Blanco, 35, "the best thing that’s ever happened to me" and said he's "better than anyone I’ve been with."

Elsewhere Selena revealed “it’s been 6 months" since they got together, and vowed "not going to be with a f***boy ever again.”