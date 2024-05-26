Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Woodcarving Project to Megan Fox's Miscarriage

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated the post to his fiancée Megan Fox's lost pregnancy. Back in November, the actress first opened up about her miscarriage in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“I want to hold your hand/hear your laugh,” Fox wrote. “But now/I have to say/goodbye.”

In a subsequent interview on Good Morning America, Fox further shed light on her emotional state following the lost pregnancy.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox shared. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey. Together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart. Trying to navigate, what does this mean and why did this happen?"

Machine Gun Kelly later referenced the miscarriage in February on his new track "Don't Let Me Go." “How can I live with the fact/That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?” MGK rapped on the song.