Metro Boomin Says He Spent ‘Over 4 Times’ What Coachella Paid Him to Pull Off Epic Performance

To pull off the best show possible, Metro Boomin spent more than four times the amount Coachella paid him to perform at this year's festival.

Across two weekends in April, the legendary producer performed night-closing sets on the Sahara stage, filling his show with massive names such as The Weeknd, Future, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Diddy, and John Legend.

In a new interview with Billboard, Metro revealed his team “had every intention of stealing the weekend" at Coachella, so much so that the Heroes & Villains producer decided to spend his own money in an effort to make it happen.

“There was so many people advising me, ‘Don’t spend your money on that show,'" Metro shared. "But I was like, ‘Nah, n***as have to get this,'” before revealing he spent “over four times” his payday to ensure what he called the "TroChella" experience met his standards. “People were already hearing me different with this album. But they needed to see me different now.”