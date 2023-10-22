Lil Yachty's Vancouver Show Ends Early Over Safety Concerns After He Invited Crowd Into General Admission

Lil Yachty's show in Vancouver on Saturday was shut down early due to safety concerns.

The incident took place during Yachty's latest stop on his The Field Trip Tour at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, Canada. As seen in videos circulating social media, Yachty encouraged the crowd to fill up in the pit, before urging fans to return to their seats.

The concert was subsequently shut down after Yachty had performed only five songs, as security struggled to keep crowd members from entering the pit.

Yachty has yet to release a statement about the incident.