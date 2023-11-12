Lil Yachty Claps Back at Fan for Saying He 'Imitated Detroit Rappers' on 'Michigan Boat Boy'

Lil Yachty is blasting online trolls after one hater called out Lil Boat for imitating Detroit rappers on his 2021 album Michigan Boat Boy.
The back-and-forth exchange took place on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday night, when a troll called out Yachty in response to a Complex tweet about the rapper's recent comments surroundinthe state of hip-hop.
"Made a whole album imitating Detroit rappers. And another imitating tame impala lmao," the Twitter user wrote, before adding an Apple Music link to his album.
After catching wind of the person's remarks, Yachty hopped on X and blasted internet trolls, before ripping the person's low-quality music.
"U n***as will tweet some negative bout me to get all them likes just to post that weak ass SoundCloud link under it and nobody clicks that shit," Lil Boat wrote.
"And this shit suck n***a," he added. "Like bra ur never gonna make it."
After another fan called out Yachty for signing four female versions of the Detroit rapper Veeze, as well as for imitating "Earl when he raps over Alchemist beats," Lil Boat responded, "I signed one girl. U n***as who hide behind pop culture pictures just be sayin anything for likes and retweets...people act like the world is goin to shit when a n***a gives an opinion."
Yachty's comments arrive days after the rapper claimed "hip-hop is in a terrible place" during his conversation at Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians event in Brooklyn, New York.
“The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation," Yachty shared. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out.“
He continued, “It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality…People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.”