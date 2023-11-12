Lil Yachty Claps Back at Fan for Saying He 'Imitated Detroit Rappers' on 'Michigan Boat Boy'

Lil Yachty is blasting online trolls after one hater called out Lil Boat for imitating Detroit rappers on his 2021 album Michigan Boat Boy.

The back-and-forth exchange took place on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday night, when a troll called out Yachty in response to a Complex tweet about the rapper's recent comments surroundinthe state of hip-hop.

"Made a whole album imitating Detroit rappers. And another imitating tame impala lmao," the Twitter user wrote, before adding an Apple Music link to his album.