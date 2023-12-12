Kodak Black Admits to Using Meth and Pills, Denies Cocaine Use Following Arrest: ‘I Ain’t No Junkie’

Kodak Black is clearing the air on his drug usage.

One week after being arrested in Broward County, Florida for alleged cocaine possession, the rapper appeared on Instagram Live where he admitted to having used certain substances.

"I was on lean," Kodak told his Instagram followers. "I was asleep in front of my family house, that's it."

Kodak added that sleeping in front of his family's residence "ain't illegal" and that after his arrest, he had to go through a "process." However, when it comes to cocaine, the 26-year-old denies that he's ever used the stimulant, which is highly addictive and euphoria-inducing for a short duration, per the American Addiction Centers.

Calling the cocaine allegations "bogus as hell," Kodak didn't disclose the alleged possession, but said that Percocet was prescribed to him. He added that when he started "damn near abusing" Percocet, he spent six figures on rehabilitation.

“I’m working on myself,’ he added. “I paid $350,000 to get clean and get better.”

Elsewhere in the Instagram Live session, Kodak denied being a "junkie," although he admitted to using methamphetamine and the aforementioned Percocet.