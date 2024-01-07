Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears Revealing Top While Celebrating Birthday In Vegas

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has no shame to her game.
Over the weekend, Kanye and Bianca celebrated the latter's 29th birthday by hitting the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, Censori stepped out in a revealing bikini top that barely kept her chest hidden.
On Friday, Kanye paid tribute to Bianca by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of his wife's birthday.
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me," Ye captioned a photo of Censori. "I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."
Yeezy concluded his post by calling Bianca "the most amazing step mom [sic] to our children."
Back in November, Page Six reported Kanye and Bianca had been living apart for a month, with a source telling the outlet that Censori's family had been questioning "whether marrying him was the right decision."
“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source shared at the time. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”
The insider added that Censori may reconcile with Kanye for the rollout of his next album, though the relationship has “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”