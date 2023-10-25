Ice-T’s Son Responds to Criticism for Cutting Twitch Streamer’s Hair on Camera: ‘I Would Do It Again'

Tracy Marrow Jr., the son of the rapper/actor Ice-T, is facing backlash for cutting off a portion of a steamer’s hair as a “prank” during a Twitch party.

The incident took place at a house party on the weekend of TwitchCon in Las Vegas where streamer Malek_04 was broadcasting from. In the clip, the 31-year-old, who also goes by ICE Marrow per his social media accounts, is seen approaching Malek, 23, and takes a whiff of her hair while she was eating an orange in front of the camera. Marrow then appears to pull out a pair of scissors and begins to cut off a small lock of hair, presumably without her consent.