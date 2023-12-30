DJ Envy's Former Business Partner Faces New Lawsuit for Avoiding Process Servers

The latest chapter in the ongoing controversy surrounding DJ Envy and his former business partner Cesar Pina, who was arrested in October and charged with federal wire fraud, unfolded this week.

HipHopDX reports Pina, who is currently on house arrest, is facing a new lawsuit, which accuses him of attempting to avoid the process servers in regards to his arrest. Per court documents obtained by the outlet, Pina is allegedly "willfully dodging and evading our efforts to serve them with process in this action."

“Plaintiffs have made multiple attempts to personally serve the Pinas with process in the manner prescribed by Fed. R. Civ. Pro. R. 4(e)(2), by personally delivering to them copies of the summons and complaint,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs now seek leave of court to effectuate service of process by mailing copies of the summons and complaint via regular mail and certified mail, with return receipts requested."