DJ Envy's Former Business Partner Faces New Lawsuit for Avoiding Process Servers

The latest chapter in the ongoing controversy surrounding DJ Envy and his former business partner Cesar Pina, who was arrested in October and charged with federal wire fraud, unfolded this week.
HipHopDX reports Pina, who is currently on house arrest, is facing a new lawsuit, which accuses him of attempting to avoid the process servers in regards to his arrest. Per court documents obtained by the outlet, Pina is allegedly "willfully dodging and evading our efforts to serve them with process in this action."
“Plaintiffs have made multiple attempts to personally serve the Pinas with process in the manner prescribed by Fed. R. Civ. Pro. R. 4(e)(2), by personally delivering to them copies of the summons and complaint,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs now seek leave of court to effectuate service of process by mailing copies of the summons and complaint via regular mail and certified mail, with return receipts requested."
Back in October, Envy was sued for $100 million in federal court by two men who said they invested in Pina's company because of the DJ's involvement.
Envy, who has not been charged in connection with the alleged scheme, has been accused of soliciting "dozens of individuals to provide him with millions of dollars to purchase and invest in residential properties," according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Earlier this month, Envy was requested to hand over documents to a bankruptcy trustee thanks to his connections to Pina.