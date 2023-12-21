DJ Envy Facing Arrest If He Fails to Disclose Documents to Bankruptcy Trustee in Cesar Pina Case

Judge Gambardella of Newark, New Jersey, wrote that Envy did not comply with a subpoena to produce relevant financial and communication documents by Nov. 28. Pina and his wife, Jennifer Iturralde Pina, also have until Jan. 8 to comply with the subpoena. If they fail to do so, she wrote that she could hold a hearing "to address appropriate sanctions against Cesar Pina, Jennifer Iturralde Pina and Raashaun Casey for contempt of this Court’s order, including, but not limited to an order for arrest to bring the parties to the United States Bankruptcy Court."

Envy, who is being sued for $100 million in federal court by two men who said they invested in Pina's company because of his involvement, has been connected to Pina since at least 2017. The two hosted various real estate seminars throughout the years and shared several promotional clips advertising their business together. Pina also appeared on The Breakfast Club at one point.

Envy has maintained his innocence. "So I did these seminars and brought industry professionals to all these seminars, whether it was real estate agents from different markets, contractors, money lenders. I even brought Auction.com to actually show people how to purchase houses online," he said when addressing the allegations. "Now Cesar, if he took money I wasn't privy to it nor did I even know. But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn't see a dollar of return."

Pina has been accused of soliciting "dozens of individuals to provide him with millions of dollars to purchase and invest in residential properties," according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Instead of sharing those promised profits, he allegedly defrauded his investors. “We allege Pina offered a ridiculously high rate of return to investors, then took the millions he got and invested it in himself,” said James E. Dennehy, FBI-Newark Special Agent in Charge, after Pina's arrest.

DJ Envy has not been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.