DaBaby Says He’s Quitting Drinking After Throwing Up in Front of His Daughter

DaBaby has decided to give up drinking.

On Sunday, the North Carolina rapper hopped on Instagram to announce his decision to quit alcohol.

“It’s official, bruh. I don’t drink no more," he shared. “Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that. You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f–k out. It’s as simple as that. We gone get to hitting immediately. So, you better not be drunk ’cause I’m going to be sober. I’m stealing off sober.”

DaBaby continued by providing context for his decision, which stems from a recent experience in which he vomited in front of his daughter after a night of partying.

“I go pick my baby up,” DaBaby explained. “I’m throwing up on [Interstate] 77. She beside me in her car seat talking ’bout some ‘Good job.’ I’m fighting for my life in that back seat and my baby talking about, ‘Good job.' Man, it’s embarrassing in front of my baby. I don’t drink no more."