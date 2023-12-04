DaBaby Says He’s Quitting Drinking After Throwing Up in Front of His Daughter

DaBaby has decided to give up drinking.
On Sunday, the North Carolina rapper hopped on Instagram to announce his decision to quit alcohol.
“It’s official, bruh. I don’t drink no more," he shared. “Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that. You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f–k out. It’s as simple as that. We gone get to hitting immediately. So, you better not be drunk ’cause I’m going to be sober. I’m stealing off sober.”
DaBaby continued by providing context for his decision, which stems from a recent experience in which he vomited in front of his daughter after a night of partying.
“I go pick my baby up,” DaBaby explained. “I’m throwing up on [Interstate] 77. She beside me in her car seat talking ’bout some ‘Good job.’ I’m fighting for my life in that back seat and my baby talking about, ‘Good job.' Man, it’s embarrassing in front of my baby. I don’t drink no more."
The news arrives amid a period of self-reflection for DaBaby, who recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast and discussed the homophobic comments he made during his 2021 Rolling Loud performance in Miami.
“Who is to say where I would be mentally and spiritually had I not been forced to sit my ass down and self-reflect?" DaBaby said. "'Cause I still didn’t sit down even when [the incident] took place."
He added, “I don’t regret anything that I done been through. It feels so good to really be able say that and mean it. I done probably said that before but I ain’t mean it. It’s like ‘Boy, I wish I had my $200 million, y’all robbed me.’ I don’t feel like that.… I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life. I just came to that realization in the past two weeks. I really feel like I needed that season that I done had to endure. I needed that.”