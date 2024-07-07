Childish Gambino Performs New Tracks "Survivor," "Steph's Beach," and More off 'Bando Stone' Album

Donald Glover gave his fans a glimpse of what's to come on his forthcoming album Bando Stone & The New World, which will be his final project as Childish Gambino.

During a performance on Manhattan's Little Island Saturday night, Gambino delivered renditions of new tracks such as "Lithonia," the album's first single, "Survive" featuring Chloe Bailey, "Steph's Beach" featuring Steve Lacy and Foushee, and an unnamed track featuring Jorja Smith and Amarrae.

Other tracks played throughout his 75-minute set included "Running Away," another collaboration with Foushee, the Yeat-featuring "Cruisin'," “Got to Be," and LP closer "Place Where Love Goes."

Due out July 19, Bando Stone serves as a companion to the Donald Glover-directed film, which is expected to be released later this year. Bando Stone & The New World marks Gambino's sixth studio album, following 2011's Camp, 2013's Because the Internet, 2016's Awaken, My Love!, 2020's 3.15.20 and its 2024 rework Atavista.

In the lead-up to Bando Stone's release, Gambino has joined forces with Instagram to promote the project. Throughout the week, he will add select fans to his Close Friends list on his new @bandostone Instagram account, which he’s using to share exclusive teasers and content related to his new album.

Check out clips of Childish Gambino's performance on Little Island in the tweets below.