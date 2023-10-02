Bobbi Althoff Looking Awkward With Sukihana in Strip Club Sparks Reactions

Fresh off making a name for herself after scoring interviews with Drake, Lil Yachty, and Offset, among others, Bobbi Althoff is going viral for her recent appearance at a strip club with reality star-turned-rapper Sukihana.

Over the weekend, Sukihana and Bobbi took to social media to document their night out in Atlanta, with the former posting a video on Twitter of the 26-year-old media personality looking very uncomfortable while on stage at the club.

Meanwhile, Bobbi hopped on her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her being brought onstage by a pair of strippers. "Spent the day in Atlanta with the sweetest @sukihanagoat," she captioned the post.