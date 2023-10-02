Bobbi Althoff Looking Awkward With Sukihana in Strip Club Sparks Reactions

Fresh off making a name for herself after scoring interviews with Drake, Lil Yachty, and Offset, among others, Bobbi Althoff is going viral for her recent appearance at a strip club with reality star-turned-rapper Sukihana.
Over the weekend, Sukihana and Bobbi took to social media to document their night out in Atlanta, with the former posting a video on Twitter of the 26-year-old media personality looking very uncomfortable while on stage at the club.
Meanwhile, Bobbi hopped on her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her being brought onstage by a pair of strippers. "Spent the day in Atlanta with the sweetest @sukihanagoat," she captioned the post.
People on social media have reacted to the viral video by pointing out how awkward Bobbi looks in Sukihana's clip.
"She looks so uncomfortable," one person wrote on Twitter. "Why does she always look uncomfortable around a certain demograph [sic] of people," someone else responded in the comments section of a tweet featuring the viral video.
Another questioned if Bobbi's "entire personality is to be boring?," while one man called out Althoff for always hanging out with Black people. "Saw a tweet where someone said she always gotta be around Black people and now I can’t unsee it. Weird behavior if true," they wrote.
Check out some of the reactions to Bobbi's recent strip club appearance below.