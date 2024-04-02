50 Cent Shares 'Get Him to the Greek' Scene of Diddy 'Mind F*cking' Jonah Hill's Character: 'I Can't Believe It's So Much of This'

50 Cent is still dragging Diddy as much as he can, and this time, he's making fun of his role in the 2010 film Get Him to the Greek.
On Tuesday, 50 hopped on social media and shared a clip from the comedy where Diddy, who played label owner Sergio Roma, asked Jonah Hill's character Aaron Green if he's ever been "mindfucked." Green looked uncomfortable but obliged Roma anyway, leading to one of the funniest scenes in the film.
However, people have been looking at it differently since Diddy was accused of sexual assault and trafficking over the last few months. 50 couldn't believe a scene like that didn't raise questions about Diddy's alleged behavior before, writing in his caption, "I can’t believe it’s so much of this 😆 LOL.
The words "Diddy never hid anything" are displayed above the video itself, though they were written by the original poster, @datsfunnylae.
Diddy has been the target of 50 Cent's jokes for years now, but the Queens rap legend has kicked up the intensity since the sexual assault allegations were made by Cassie last November. In one of his latest digs, 50 took an image of Diddy's face and merged it with the face of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Boosie said where the fuck is [Diddy's] friends,” he wrote in the caption. “They not saying nothing because they didn’t know he was recording everything. LOL Wait till I get the tapes."