The Mighty Sparrow, Calypso King Sampled by Wyclef Jean, Dead at 91

His influence reached hip-hop through Wyclef Jean’s 1997 album The Carnival, which sampled Sparrow’s recording of “Only a Fool” on its prelude to “To All the Girls.”

Born Slinger Francisco, Sparrow won eight Calypso Monarch titles and eight Carnival Road March victories while tackling colonialism, slavery, relationships, and presidential politics.

The Mighty Sparrow, the Grenada-born calypso icon who chronicled Caribbean politics and street life with wit and double meanings, died at 91 after a brief illness.

The Mighty Sparrow, the calypso king who turned Caribbean politics and street life into songs—and whose voice landed on Wyclef Jean’s The Carnival—has died at 91. The singer and songwriter, born Slinger Francisco, died Sept. 27 at a hospital in Queens, his daughter Karen Francisco confirmed to The New York Times. His family said Sparrow died surrounded by loved ones following a brief illness. Known to fans as Birdie, he earned eight Calypso Monarch titles and eight Carnival Road March victories, building a catalog that took on colonialism, political leaders and relationships with sharp humor and double meanings. He also brought those songs to New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Brooklyn Academy of Music and S.O.B.’s, maintaining a home in Jamaica, Queens, while remaining closely connected to Trinidad.

Hip-hop listeners encountered that voice on Wyclef’s 1997 album The Carnival. “Prelude to ‘To All the Girls’” sampled Sparrow’s “Only a Fool,” recorded with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires. Norman Bergen, who wrote “Only a Fool Breaks His Own Heart” with Shelly Coburn, described the prelude as “a 30-second piece” of Sparrow’s recording “with nothing added.” The excerpt occupies its own track immediately before “To All the Girls.”

Bergen also identified Sparrow’s recording as the source for “Szeretem,” by Hungarian rap artists Norba & Kool Kasko. The song itself was written in 1964, decades before either rap release. Sparrow had been making records with something to say since his 1956 breakthrough, “Jean and Dinah.” The song explored the departure of American servicemen from Trinidad through its effect on local sex workers. That combination became central to his work. “It was used to make fun of the masters, to relieve oppression and bring the news of the day,” Sparrow told the Times in 1992 about calypso. “It finally emerged as the mouthpiece for the underprivileged.” His subjects ranged from slavery to presidential politics: He performed “Slave” for Nelson Mandela at Yankee Stadium in 1990 and endorsed Barack Obama through “Barack the Magnificent” in 2008. Born July 9, 1935, in Grand Roy, Grenada, Sparrow moved to Trinidad as a young child and sang in a church choir. As his career developed, he brought horns, swing, bebop, and reggae into his arrangements.