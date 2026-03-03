Music

Teddy Riley Apologizes to Keith Sweat After Payment Claims Over ‘Make It Last Forever’

After revisiting a decades-old payment dispute over ‘Make It Last Forever,’ the New Jack Swing architect walks back his claims and calls Keith Sweat his brother.

Teddy Riley Apologizes to Keith Sweat for Saying He Never Got Paid to Produce His Album
Photo by John Nacion/WireImage | Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A public dispute between Teddy Riley and Keith Sweat over one of R&B’s most important albums has taken a new turn, with Riley issuing an apology after claiming he was never properly paid for his work on Make It Last Forever.

The conversation started during a recent appearance on the We in Miami Podcast, where Riley revisited his early partnership with Sweat. The Grammy Award–winning producer, widely credited with shaping the New Jack Swing sound, said he had kept quiet for years.

“I’ve waited so long to tell my truth,” Riley said. “Because I let everybody tell their stories. And most of them are not the truth. Like, Keith Sweat and myself. Did you know I never got paid for the album? But my name is on there, right? So, somebody gonna pay.”

Riley, whose production credits on the 1987 debut include “I Want Her,” “Something Just Ain’t Right,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and the title track “Make It Last Forever,” alleged he received just $1,500 and no royalties.

The album, recorded in New York City and released in November 1987, went on to top the R&B Albums chart for three weeks, reach No. 15 on the Billboard 200, and earn triple-platinum certification in 1994. “I Want Her” became Sweat’s first No. 1 R&B single and later went gold.

Three days after Riley’s remarks began circulating online, Sweat responded in an Instagram comment, writing: “You produced, or we produced together?”

On March 2, Riley posted a follow-up video message walking back the tension.

“Peace and blessings. I want to take this time to speak from the heart and clear the air,” he said. “I want to apologize to my brother, Keith Sweat. If anything that I said was taken the wrong way, or caused confusion or hurt to his family or to anyone, I apologize. That is not my intention.”

Riley continued, emphasizing the cultural impact of their collaboration: “Keith and I, we built a culture. We built a sound. We built New Jack Swing. We are the pioneers of that. The bond that we have is bigger than anything.”

The partnership between Teddy Riley and Keith Sweat dates back to their early days, when they performed in competing New York bands before eventually working together in the studio.

Riley, who initially hesitated to enter the R&B lane, helped craft the hybrid of hip-hop drums and soulful melodies that would define late ’80s and early ’90s radio. Songs from Make It Last Forever remain staples on quiet storm playlists decades later.

The resurfaced disagreement arises as Riley promotes his memoir, Remember the Times, which chronicles his four-decade career and his role in shaping R&B and pop music.

In announcing the book, Riley said he created New Jack Swing so artists could have “our own generation of music” and preserve its history.

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