Stephanie Mills Blasts Lady Gaga as a 'Culture Vulture': 'You Owe Me an Apology'

The Grammy-winning star, who originated Dorothy in Broadway’s The Wiz, has previously defended Black musical legacies and accused Sam Smith of cultural appropriation.

Mills said she surprised Gaga by performing “Home” at a New York fashion shoot, but Gaga showed no appreciation, and her team forced Mills to delete every photo before leaving.

Stephanie Mills called Lady Gaga a “culture vulture” and demanded an apology over an encounter that she says left her feeling disrespected.

Stephanie Mills has unfinished business with Lady Gaga, and she’s publicly calling out the pop superstar. During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the Grammy-winning R&B legend branded Gaga a "culture vulture," accusing her of disrespecting Mills during a surprise performance years ago. And according to Mills, an apology is long overdue. "I feel like Lady Gaga is a culture vulture," Mills declared, immediately catching host Jason Lee off guard.

But Mills wasn't making the accusation without an explanation. The 69-year-old singer recalled a former manager approaching her and telling her that Gaga was a huge fan of "Home," her signature song from the Broadway production of The Wiz. Gaga was reportedly doing a fashion shoot in New York City, and Mills was asked to surprise her by singing it. "At first I said, no, why would I do that? No," Mills recalled. She eventually agreed, but what happened when she arrived apparently left a lasting impression. "She didn't smile. She didn't do anything," Mills alleged. "She looked at me like I had two heads." And according to Mills, things only got worse.

The singer explained that she hadn't been paid for the appearance. Instead, the arrangement reportedly included a fashion photo shoot with Gaga's photographer. Mills said she completed the performance and took the pictures, but Gaga’s team intervened as she was preparing to leave. "Before we left, they said, ‘you got to delete all those pictures,’" Mills recalled. When Lee asked whether Gaga's representatives were responsible, Mills described an uncomfortable confrontation near the elevator. "They did not let us leave until they saw every picture being deleted," she claimed. Still, Mills made it clear that she wants Gaga to acknowledge what happened.

"I hope you watch. And I hope you remember what you did," she said, addressing Gaga directly. "And I feel like you owe me an apology." Mills is hardly a newcomer demanding recognition. The Brooklyn-born powerhouse originated Dorothy in the 1975 Broadway production of The Wiz, turning "Home" into an enduring R&B classic. She subsequently scored five No. 1 R&B hits and won a Grammy for "Never Knew Love Like This Before."