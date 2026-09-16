Samsung Says Dua Lipa Can’t Claim Trademark Rights Over Her Face, Wants $15M Lawsuit Tossed

Samsung also argues that Lipa’s U.K. domicile blocks her California publicity claims and that her complaint fails to specify each Samsung entity’s role; Judge Christina A. Snyder will hear the motion December 14.

Lipa says Samsung used her copyrighted Austin City Limits photo without permission on TV boxes sold across the U.S., commercially benefiting from her image without negotiating or paying her.

Samsung asked a California federal judge to dismiss Dua Lipa’s $15 million lawsuit, arguing that she cannot claim trademark rights over her face and that its TV packaging did not imply her endorsement.

Samsung put Dua Lipa’s face on its TV boxes. Now, the electronics giant says she can’t claim trademark rights over it. According to Rolling Stone, Samsung Electronics America and its South Korean parent company have asked a California federal judge to dismiss the pop star’s $15 million lawsuit over a photo that appeared on television packaging sold across the United States. In a September 10 filing, the company argues that Lipa’s eight-count complaint stretches one disputed image into copyright, trademark, false endorsement, and publicity claims that do not hold up legally. The photo shows Lipa backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival. On Samsung’s packaging, it appeared inside a rendering of the television’s home screen as the backdrop for XITE HITS, a music-video channel offered through Samsung TV Plus.

Icons for ABC News Live, Fox Sports, MLB and The First 48 by A&E appeared beneath it. Lipa, who owns the photograph and registered it with the U.S. Copyright Office, says Samsung never received permission to reproduce the image. Her lawsuit alleges that a “significant portion” of the company’s televisions sold in the U.S. beginning in 2025 carried her face on the box, creating the impression that she had approved or endorsed the products. Samsung wants the court to reject that argument outright. “Plaintiff does not, and cannot, hold a trademark in her own image or likeness,” the company’s attorneys wrote. The filing cites previous cases involving Tiger Woods, Babe Ruth and Bob Marley to argue that fame alone does not turn every photograph of a celebrity into a protected trademark.

Samsung also says the packaging did not present Lipa as a spokesperson. According to the company, her photo was simply one piece of content displayed within a mock television interface—not a suggestion that she had partnered with Samsung. Lawyers dismissed fan posts cited in Lipa’s complaint, including one declaring that sellers should “just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it,” as social-media hyperbole rather than proof that buyers believed she endorsed the televisions. That distinction matters for Lipa, whose complaint frames control of her image as a multimillion-dollar business asset. She has attached her name and likeness to a selective slate of major fashion and luxury campaigns, including work with Versace and Yves Saint Laurent. Her legal team argues that Samsung received the commercial benefit of that association without negotiating a deal or paying for it. Lipa says she discovered the packaging in June 2025 and quickly sent cease-and-desist demands. Her complaint describes Samsung’s response as “dismissive and callous.”