Freddie Jackson, R&B Legend Sampled Across Hip-Hop, Dead at 69

His lush catalog reached new generations through samples and reworks by artists including AZ, DMX, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, and October London.

Jackson helped define romantic ’80s R&B with hits including “Rock Me Tonight,” “Tasty Love,” and “Jam Tonight,” earning two Grammy nominations across his decades-long career.

Freddie Jackson, the Harlem-born R&B legend behind “You Are My Lady,” died at 69, days after his birthday; his family did not disclose a cause of death.

Freddie Jackson, the Harlem-born R&B powerhouse whose satin-smooth delivery made “You Are My Lady” an enduring declaration of devotion, has died at 69. Jackson’s family announced his death on Tuesday, October 6, saying the singer died Monday night, October 5, only days after his birthday. Jackson's age has been reported inconsistently: the memorial announcement lists his date of birth as Oct. 2, 1957, while his official website lists Oct. 2, 1956, leading some outlets to report that he was 70. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. The family shared the news through Jackson’s verified social media accounts, describing him as “more than a legendary voice” and “a kind, generous soul” devoted to his fans, loved ones, and music. Jackson disclosed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease, calling the experience a challenging journey he had chosen to face “with openness and resilience.” Information about memorial arrangements and plans to celebrate his legacy is expected in the coming days.

Jackson’s voice helped define the polished, romantic side of mid-’80s R&B. His 1985 debut album, Rock Me Tonight, delivered back-to-back R&B chart-toppers with its title track and “You Are My Lady,” the latter becoming his biggest pop crossover hit by reaching No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But his reach extended beyond quiet-storm radio and slow dances. Jackson’s catalog became source material for hip-hop artists who recognized that his plush melodies could carry a different kind of weight when placed behind drums and rhymes.

“Love Is Just a Touch Away,” another cut from his debut, was reworked by AZ on the Erick Sermon remix of “Gimme Yours,” Mack 10 and Gerald Levert on “Money’s Just a Touch Away,” and Snoop Dogg and October London on 2022’s “Touch Away.” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody” later surfaced in records by DMX and Nipsey Hussle, among others. Those connections gave Jackson’s music a second life across generations, moving his sound from adult R&B playlists into East Coast lyricism, West Coast street rap and modern soul. Before becoming a solo star, Jackson sang gospel in Harlem, performed with the Laurence-Jones Ensemble and fronted the funk band, Mystic Merlin. His breakthrough began after he reunited with songwriter and producer Paul Laurence, leading to a Capitol Records deal and a run that included “Tasty Love,” “Jam Tonight,” “Nice ’N’ Slow,” and “Do Me Again.” He earned two Grammy nominations and continued recording for decades, releasing My First Love in 2023.