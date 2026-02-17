Music

Johnny Gill Back at No. 1 as 'One Night' Tops the Charts

How the New Edition legend turned an independent R&B single into a radio hit, scoring another Billboard Adult R&B Airplay No. 1 decades into his career.

Johnny Gill Enjoys Career Resurgence as 'One Night' Hits No. 1
Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images

R&B veteran Johnny Gill is having a moment again—and this time, it’s powered by radio dominance.

His latest single, “One Night,” has climbed to the top spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking a significant milestone in his decades-long career.

The track rises to No. 1 on the chart dated February 21, driven by a notable increase in airplay across adult R&B stations in the U.S. The song saw a 14% jump in weekly spins during the tracking period of February 6–12, earning it the chart’s “Greatest Gainer” distinction for the week.

Released as a standalone single in August under Gill’s own J Skillz imprint and promoted through P Music, “One Night” represents both independence and longevity for the singer. It also secures his fourth No. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart—a feat that spans multiple eras of his career.

Gill’s previous chart-toppers include “This One’s for Me and You,” a collaboration with New Edition that held the top spot for four weeks in 2015, and “Soul of a Woman,” which led for two weeks in 2019. He also appeared on Charlie Wilson’s “No Stoppin’ Us” alongside Babyface and K-Ci Hailey, which topped the chart in 2022.

Long before these recent wins, Johnny Gill had already built a legacy. Born in Washington, D.C., he began singing in church as a child before launching his recording career as a teenager.

By the late ’80s, he became a key addition to New Edition, helping the group evolve into a more mature sound on their Heart Break album. Songs like “Can You Stand the Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love” helped define that era.

His solo run in the early ’90s further cemented his status, producing multiple No. 1 hits including “My, My, My” and “Rub You the Right Way.” He later joined forces with Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat to form LSG, whose single “My Body” dominated the charts for seven weeks in 1997.

Now, “One Night” is extending that legacy into a new chapter. While the track currently sits just outside the top 10 on the broader R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, it has seen a 16% increase in audience reach, totaling 6.1 million listeners.

It also recently debuted on the Hot R&B Songs chart, giving Gill his first entry on that list since its launch in 2012.

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