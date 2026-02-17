Johnny Gill Back at No. 1 as 'One Night' Tops the Charts

His latest single, “One Night,” has climbed to the top spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart , marking a significant milestone in his decades-long career.

The track rises to No. 1 on the chart dated February 21, driven by a notable increase in airplay across adult R&B stations in the U.S. The song saw a 14% jump in weekly spins during the tracking period of February 6–12, earning it the chart’s “Greatest Gainer” distinction for the week.

Released as a standalone single in August under Gill’s own J Skillz imprint and promoted through P Music, “One Night” represents both independence and longevity for the singer. It also secures his fourth No. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart—a feat that spans multiple eras of his career.

Gill’s previous chart-toppers include “This One’s for Me and You,” a collaboration with New Edition that held the top spot for four weeks in 2015, and “Soul of a Woman,” which led for two weeks in 2019. He also appeared on Charlie Wilson’s “No Stoppin’ Us” alongside Babyface and K-Ci Hailey, which topped the chart in 2022.

Long before these recent wins, Johnny Gill had already built a legacy. Born in Washington, D.C., he began singing in church as a child before launching his recording career as a teenager.

By the late ’80s, he became a key addition to New Edition, helping the group evolve into a more mature sound on their Heart Break album. Songs like “Can You Stand the Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love” helped define that era.