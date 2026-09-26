Keke Wyatt Allegedly Threatened Woman with Gun During Custody Exchange, Warrant Says

Authorities charged Wyatt with terroristic threats, simple assault, and cruelty to children before releasing her on $1,050 bond, though her team insists court records show only simple assault.

A witness alleged Wyatt said, “Let that b*tch come over here, so I can blow her brains out,” while three children were nearby.

Keke Wyatt admitted holding a 9mm Beretta during a Georgia custody exchange but denied pointing it through a car window or threatening to shoot a woman.

Keke Wyatt allegedly pulled a 9mm handgun during a custody exchange, pointed it from a vehicle window, and threatened to shoot another woman, according to a newly reported arrest warrant affidavit obtained by TMZ. The allegations give the first detailed account of the Henry County, Georgia, incident—and directly conflict with the statement Wyatt’s team issued after her arrest. A witness told deputies that a fight broke out between two people during the September 20 custody exchange. Wyatt was present, according to the affidavit, though she was not one of the people making the exchange.

The witness said Wyatt then pulled out a black 9mm Beretta, extended it through a car window, and said, “Let that b*tch come over here, so I can blow her brains out.” Three children were reportedly nearby when the confrontation unfolded. That detail appears to explain the cruelty to children allegation included in the case: Georgia’s third-degree witness provision can apply when children allegedly see or hear certain violent conduct. The warrant affidavit does not accuse Wyatt of physically harming a child. Wyatt admitted to holding the firearm, according to TMZ, but denied pointing it out of the car window or threatening anyone. She was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and cruelty to children, then released two days later on $1,050 bond. That account sharply departs from the statement Wyatt’s representatives posted to Instagram after reports of the arrest began circulating. Her team said Henry County court documentation showed one count of simple assault and insisted that she “WAS NOT charged” with cruelty to children, terroristic threats, or aggravated assault.