Keke Wyatt Disputes Child Cruelty Charge After Georgia Booking: ‘One Charge: Simple Assault’

Her team did not release the court documentation or explain whether prosecutors changed the original charges, but said Wyatt will address the case through the legal process and keep her performance schedule unchanged.

A public Henry County booking entry under Wyatt’s legal name lists all three disputed charges, including third-degree child cruelty for allegedly allowing a child to witness violence.

Keke Wyatt’s representatives insist court records show “one charge: SIMPLE ASSAULT” and deny that she faces aggravated assault, terroristic threats, or child cruelty charges.

Keke Wyatt is pushing back hard against reports that she was arrested on aggravated assault and child cruelty charges—but the public booking information bearing her legal name directly contradicts her version of the record. “Contrary to information currently being circulated, the Henry County court documentation reflects one charge: SIMPLE ASSAULT,” Wyatt’s representatives wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram account. The statement insists that Wyatt “was not charged” with cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts, or aggravated assault. The problem, according to CBS News, is that those are the exact three charges listed in a publicly available Henry County booking entry for Ketara Wyatt Darring, the singer’s legal name. The record shows that Wyatt was booked on Sept. 20 for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and “Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree Witness – MISD.”

Wyatt’s statement therefore creates a significant clash between two sets of records: the booking information released after her arrest and the unspecified “court documentation” her team cited. Her representatives did not publish the court record with their statement or explain whether prosecutors reduced or declined the original charges after Wyatt was booked. Her team took particular issue with the child cruelty reports. “We are particularly concerned by the circulation of allegations involving cruelty to children, as this is an extremely serious characterization and is not a charge reflected in the court documentation in this matter,” the statement reads. The wording in the booking entry did not allege that Wyatt physically harmed a child. Under Georgia law, third-degree cruelty to children applies when an alleged primary aggressor allows a child under 18 to witness a forcible felony, battery, or family violence battery, or commits such an act while knowing a child can see or hear it.

Wyatt’s team maintains that even that witness-based misdemeanor is absent from the court case. “We are not offering excuses or asking anyone to prejudge the circumstances surrounding the case,” the statement continues. “We are simply asking that facts be reported responsibly.” Her representatives said Wyatt will address the matter through the legal process and asked media outlets to correct their coverage. They added that her performance schedule remains unchanged, but offered no other context regarding the circumstances surrounding her arrest. The new arrest inevitably recalls the assault case that followed Wyatt at the beginning of her career. In 2002, a Kentucky grand jury indicted her on second-degree assault after her then-husband and manager, Rahmat Morton, was stabbed during a Christmas Day domestic dispute.