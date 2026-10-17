Fantasia and Tank Take Tyler Perry to Church in ‘The Gospel of Christmas’ Trailer

The Gospel of Christmas continues Fantasia and Tank’s expansion beyond R&B and premieres Nov. 11 on Netflix.

Tyler Perry fills the film with gospel heavyweights including CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, and Fred Hammond, with Kirk Franklin producing the music.

Fantasia and Tank star as Rebecca and Isaac, a married couple fighting to save their financially troubled New York City church while grief, doubt, and family pressures strain their relationship.

Fantasia and Tank share the pulpit—and eventually the microphone—in the trailer for Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas. The Netflix holiday drama casts the R&B veterans as Rebecca and Isaac, a married couple trying to keep a financially troubled church alive as their family buckles under the pressure. According to People, the gospel-powered singalong trailer features a run of foreclosure threats, marital strain, and one preacher wondering whether God is still listening. Isaac takes over his family’s congregation in a struggling New York City neighborhood, only to discover that the building is slipping toward foreclosure and his confidence has already followed it out the door. “I’m not a good preacher,” he says in the preview.

His crisis becomes personal as he wrestles with the death of his father and his son’s inability to speak, leaving Rebecca to support a husband who no longer trusts his own prayers. That gives Fantasia more to do than simply wait for the soundtrack to kick in. Rebecca is frightened by what she sees happening to Isaac, but she refuses to abandon him or the church without a fight. “I love you, and I don’t want to lose you,” she tells him as his doubt threatens to consume the family. Perry also filled the church with enough vocal firepower to turn one fictional congregation into a gospel summit. CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, Smokie Norful, Jekalyn Carr and Vanessa Bell Armstrong appear in the film, while Kirk Franklin produced its music. Fantasia told People that “All the special legends of the Gospel that Tyler Perry placed in one room” made the project especially meaningful. Tank, meanwhile, said the movie pulls Christmas away from the usual fixation on presents and back toward “the gift.” The trailer arrives shortly after Fantasia unveiled another striking look on Instagram. While picking up her second poodle at a Charlotte airport, the singer posed with a visibly slimmer frame, short side-swept hair and oversized shades.