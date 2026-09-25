Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Goes Back to College: ‘Because Y’all Need Help’

Kelly Rowland celebrated her former bandmate’s new chapter, telling Williams, “You GOT THIS” and “This is YOUR TIME!”

The Destiny’s Child singer initially kept her studies private because she feared she might not finish, but she now vows to “finish strong” and has asked fans for study tips.

Michelle Williams quietly returned to college and has reached sophomore standing at Regent University, where she is studying psychology because, as she joked, “y’all need help!”

Michelle Williams has a new assignment, and this one has nothing to do with Destiny’s Child or Broadway. According to People, the 47-year-old singer revealed that she quietly went back to college—and she didn’t just enroll. Williams is already a sophomore at Regent University studying psychology, a choice she explained with a perfectly timed warning. “Because y’all need help!” Williams joked on Instagram. “LOLOL (just kidding….kinda).”

Williams had apparently been keeping her student life under wraps for a reason. She admitted that she hadn't even told some family and friends because one nagging thought kept creeping in: What if she didn't finish? “I talked myself out of posting this!” Williams wrote. “I didn’t even tell family and friends because of the intrusive thought, ‘What if you don’t finish?’” She eventually decided to stop letting that possibility keep her new chapter secret. “I’m going to finish, and I’m going to finish strong,” she declared. Williams also praised her professors and advisors while asking supporters to help keep her focused. Regent University, based in Virginia Beach, offers online degree programs, though Williams didn't disclose whether she's attending virtually or taking classes on campus.

She did, however, make one thing clear: School is already cutting into her comment-section time. “I see all the comments and I wanna respond but I gotta go read!!” Williams wrote, before asking followers to send along their best study tips. Kelly Rowland wasted little time showing up for her former Destiny’s Child bandmate. “My Love!!! You GOT THIS!!!” Rowland wrote beneath the announcement. “It goes without saying, my heart is so full!! This is YOUR TIME!” That support isn't just Instagram pleasantries. Earlier this year, Rowland revealed that she and Beyoncé reunited to celebrate Williams' Grammy nomination, calling the gathering “sisterhood at its finest.”

Williams isn't the only member of the trio talking openly about what life looks like decades after Destiny’s Child. Rowland recently detailed her own reset at 45, saying she's lifting heavier weights and approaching fitness with a focus on strength and longevity rather than simply appearance.