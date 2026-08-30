Russell Wilson and Ciara Enter Horse Racing—and Win with Their Very First Starter

The retired NFL quarterback and his longtime wife, Ciara , recently entered the horse-racing business with Three Brand Racing—and their first-ever starter promptly won. According to The Times-Union , Club Reign took the opening race on Travers Day at Saratoga Race Course, blowing past a field of six other 2-year-olds for a six-length victory.

“Man, what an exciting day,” Wilson said afterward. “We’re so excited for Three Brand Racing and, obviously, Club Reign. What a blessing.”

Wilson said the team already believed it had something special in Club Reign, who was ridden by Edgard Zayas and trained by Whit Beckman. But winning immediately—at Saratoga, on one of the biggest days of the racing calendar—gave the new venture quite an introduction.

“We felt like we had a tremendous athlete in this horse,” Wilson said. “He’s our first one for me and Ciara and our team, our Three Brand Racing team, and to come out here and to win in Saratoga—and he won by a lot. He’s a fast horse.”

Ciara and the couple’s children were there for the winner’s-circle celebration, which was fitting considering Wilson says Three Brand Racing was designed as a family venture from the beginning.

The operation takes its name from Wilson’s 3BRAND apparel company, but his interest in horses goes back further. Wilson credited his brother Harry, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky—one of the centers of American thoroughbred racing—with helping spark his interest in ownership. His and Ciara’s 9-year-old daughter Sienna is also an avid horseback rider.