Pop Culture

Brian McKnight Suing The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for Defamation

Inside the $25K-per-claim lawsuit over on-air accusations that Brian McKnight says wrecked his reputation as a father and fueled a family firestorm.

Brian McKnight Suing The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for Defamation
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Brian McKnight has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, radio host Karen Clark, and media company Urban One, marking the latest development in the singer’s ongoing public dispute involving his ex-wife and estranged children.

According to WBLS, the lawsuit centers on interviews and broadcast segments that McKnight claims presented false and damaging accusations about his behavior as a father.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. McKnight alleges that the syndicated radio program and Clark aired and amplified unverified claims that portrayed him as “emotionally abusive, mentally abusive, and neglectful.”

The lawsuit seeks $25,000 in compensatory damages for each claim along with punitive damages. As of this writing, neither The Rickey Smiley Morning Show nor Clark had publicly responded to the filing.

The dispute stems from interviews connected to McKnight’s family conflict that aired in late 2025. In January of that year, Clark conducted a radio interview with McKnight’s ex-wife, Julie McKnight, on Foxy 107.1 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The conversation, later posted to the station’s YouTube channel, discussed the singer’s relationship with his older children.

McKnight’s lawsuit argues that Clark failed to remain neutral during the interview, claiming the host asked leading questions and did not give him an opportunity to respond to the accusations.

McKnight also takes issue with a December 15, 2025, segment on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that aired audio from an interview with his eldest son, Brian McKnight Jr.

In that clip, McKnight Jr. alleged that his father refused to tell his brother, Niko McKnight, that he loved him while Niko was dying of cancer in May 2025. The lawsuit states that broadcasting the claim without verification contributed to reputational harm.

The legal action arrives amid a wider series of controversies surrounding the singer. In 2024, McKnight drew backlash after referring to his estranged children as “products of sin” in a social media post.

Additional scrutiny intensified earlier this year when McKnight publicly celebrated an $8.8 million default judgment in a defamation case against Julie McKnight, stemming from statements in her memoir. The post appeared on what would have been his late son Niko’s 33rd birthday.

Court records later showed Julie McKnight moved to vacate the judgment, arguing she was never properly served with legal papers.

The ongoing controversy has also affected some of the singer’s public appearances. Claflin University previously canceled a scheduled performance at its Presidential Scholarship Gala after criticism from students and alumni.

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