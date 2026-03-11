Brian McKnight Suing The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for Defamation

Brian McKnight has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, radio host Karen Clark, and media company Urban One, marking the latest development in the singer’s ongoing public dispute involving his ex-wife and estranged children. According to WBLS, the lawsuit centers on interviews and broadcast segments that McKnight claims presented false and damaging accusations about his behavior as a father.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. McKnight alleges that the syndicated radio program and Clark aired and amplified unverified claims that portrayed him as “emotionally abusive, mentally abusive, and neglectful.” The lawsuit seeks $25,000 in compensatory damages for each claim along with punitive damages. As of this writing, neither The Rickey Smiley Morning Show nor Clark had publicly responded to the filing. The dispute stems from interviews connected to McKnight’s family conflict that aired in late 2025. In January of that year, Clark conducted a radio interview with McKnight’s ex-wife, Julie McKnight, on Foxy 107.1 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The conversation, later posted to the station’s YouTube channel, discussed the singer’s relationship with his older children. McKnight’s lawsuit argues that Clark failed to remain neutral during the interview, claiming the host asked leading questions and did not give him an opportunity to respond to the accusations.

The ongoing controversy has also affected some of the singer’s public appearances. Claflin University previously canceled a scheduled performance at its Presidential Scholarship Gala after criticism from students and alumni.