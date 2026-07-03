Brian Mcknight

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Latest Stories

Brian McKnight with a beard in a dark suit stands on stage, with drum equipment in the background.
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight Slammed for Interviewing Stepfather of Estranged Son Brian Jr.’s Children

The singer asked a series of pointed questions implying his son is an absent father.

Mark Elibert13 days ago
Brian McKnight Sues Family, Media Sites for Defamation After 'False Narrative' of Dying Son
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight Sues Ex-Wife, Son, and Media Figures Over ‘False Narrative’

Court documents outline why the R&B singer is targeting family members, bloggers, and media outlets over claims he was an absent and abusive father.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
Brian McKnight Suing The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for Defamation
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight Suing The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for Defamation

Inside the $25K-per-claim lawsuit over on-air accusations that Brian McKnight says wrecked his reputation as a father and fueled a family firestorm.

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
(L-R) Brian McKnight Jr, Brian McKnight and Nico McKnight.
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight Jr. Alleges Late Brother Niko Begged Father for Love Before His Death

The singer's son called it "one of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories" of his life.

tara mahadevan226 days ago
Marc Lamont Hill Ethers Brian McKnight 'You're an A--hole'
Music

Marc Lamont Hill Fires Back After Brian McKnight Calls Him Out: ‘You Are an A**hole’

'You were rude and nasty to everybody on my crew and my team,' Hill said about the 'One Last Cry' singer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo229 days ago
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Brian McKnight Says His First Marriage Was Forced ‘I Did It for the Kids’
Music

Brian McKnight Says His First Marriage Was Forced

He also claimed that his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, 'poisoned' his children against him.

Bernadette Giacomazzo239 days ago
Houston Officials Facing Backlash for Booking Brian McKnight for Christmas Concert
Music

Houston Backlash Erupts Over Brian McKnight’s Christmas Concert Booking

'Brian McKnight? Hard pass,' wrote one Houston city council member.

Bernadette Giacomazzo260 days ago
Brain McKnight Performance at Claflin University Cancelled Following Alumni Backlash
Music

Brian McKnight Performance at Claflin University Canceled Following Backlash

Claflin University released a statement saying it was 'exploring options' for a replacement performance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo263 days ago
Brian McKnight Jr and Brian McKnight
Music

Brian McKnight Jr. Slams Brian McKnight for Celebrating Lawsuit on Late Brother's Birthday

McKnight claimed on Thursday that he won $8.8 million in a defamation judgment against his ex-wife.

tara mahadevan274 days ago
Brian McKnight
Music

Brian McKnight Says He Won $8.8 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife After She Fails to Appear in Court

The singer filed the lawsuit in May, accusing his ex, Julie McKnight, of making “false statements” about him in her book.

tara mahadevan274 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Actor Chris Tucker attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Celebrates 54th Birthday In France With Brian McKnight in Attendance

The actor and comedian traveled to France to ring in his 54th birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams303 days ago
Singer Brian McKnight performs onstage during Souls To The Polls Drive-In Rally for Raphael Warnock at Riverside EpiCenter on December 20, 2020 in Austell, Georgia.
Music

Brian McKnight Rips Brother for ‘Tasteless’ Post Annoucing Son’s Death on TikTok

Niko McKnight passed away at age 32 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Joe Price409 days ago
A man with a beard and earpiece stands on stage, wearing a white shirt with a design. The background is purple.
Music

Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Dies Following Two-Year Battle With Cancer

McKnight's relationship with his son Niko has been strained for years.

Mark Elibert414 days ago
A split image showing singer-songwriters Brian McKnight and Jaguar Wright performing.
Music

Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright For Defamation After She Accuses Him of Abusing His Ex-Wife

Wright has earned a reputation for sharing unfounded claims against several big names, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Diddy.

Joe Price444 days ago
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Two male musicians, one in a black blazer, the other in a tuxedo, at separate music events
Music

Tyrese Slammed by Brian McKnight’s Son Niko After He Defended Singer Disowning His Biological Kids

Niko confronted Tyrese Gibson on Instagram, calling out the singer's own family issues.

Jaelani Turner-Williams801 days ago
Music

Brian McKnight's Detroit Concert Cancelled Amid Prolonged Rift With Biological Children

Some Facebook users made comments about McKnight's issues with his children beneath a concert announcement, which may have led to the show being cancelled.

Jaelani Turner-Williams805 days ago
Music

Brian McKnight Says Ex-Wife Prevented Him From Helping Biological Son Niko With Cancer Battle

The singer recently called his biological kids "products of sin."

tara mahadevan814 days ago

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