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Brian McKnight Slammed for Interviewing Stepfather of Estranged Son Brian Jr.’s Children
The singer asked a series of pointed questions implying his son is an absent father.
Brian McKnight Sues Ex-Wife, Son, and Media Figures Over ‘False Narrative’
Court documents outline why the R&B singer is targeting family members, bloggers, and media outlets over claims he was an absent and abusive father.
Brian McKnight Suing The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for Defamation
Inside the $25K-per-claim lawsuit over on-air accusations that Brian McKnight says wrecked his reputation as a father and fueled a family firestorm.
Brian McKnight Jr. Alleges Late Brother Niko Begged Father for Love Before His Death
The singer's son called it "one of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories" of his life.
Marc Lamont Hill Fires Back After Brian McKnight Calls Him Out: ‘You Are an A**hole’
'You were rude and nasty to everybody on my crew and my team,' Hill said about the 'One Last Cry' singer.
Brian McKnight Says His First Marriage Was Forced
He also claimed that his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, 'poisoned' his children against him.
Houston Backlash Erupts Over Brian McKnight’s Christmas Concert Booking
'Brian McKnight? Hard pass,' wrote one Houston city council member.
Brian McKnight Performance at Claflin University Canceled Following Backlash
Claflin University released a statement saying it was 'exploring options' for a replacement performance.
Brian McKnight Jr. Slams Brian McKnight for Celebrating Lawsuit on Late Brother's Birthday
McKnight claimed on Thursday that he won $8.8 million in a defamation judgment against his ex-wife.
Brian McKnight Says He Won $8.8 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife After She Fails to Appear in Court
The singer filed the lawsuit in May, accusing his ex, Julie McKnight, of making “false statements” about him in her book.
Chris Tucker Celebrates 54th Birthday In France With Brian McKnight in Attendance
The actor and comedian traveled to France to ring in his 54th birthday.
Brian McKnight Petitions Courts for Assistance in Jaguar Wright Defamation Suit
McKnight wants to serve Wright via publication.
Brian McKnight Rips Brother for ‘Tasteless’ Post Annoucing Son’s Death on TikTok
Niko McKnight passed away at age 32 following a two-year battle with cancer.
Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Dies Following Two-Year Battle With Cancer
McKnight's relationship with his son Niko has been strained for years.
Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright For Defamation After She Accuses Him of Abusing His Ex-Wife
Wright has earned a reputation for sharing unfounded claims against several big names, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Diddy.
Tyrese Slammed by Brian McKnight’s Son Niko After He Defended Singer Disowning His Biological Kids
Niko confronted Tyrese Gibson on Instagram, calling out the singer's own family issues.
Brian McKnight's Detroit Concert Cancelled Amid Prolonged Rift With Biological Children
Some Facebook users made comments about McKnight's issues with his children beneath a concert announcement, which may have led to the show being cancelled.
Brian McKnight Says Ex-Wife Prevented Him From Helping Biological Son Niko With Cancer Battle
The singer recently called his biological kids "products of sin."