Yung Miami Responds to 50 Cent Sharing Clip of Rapper Describing Herself as a 'Full Whore'

Yung Miami has responded to 50 Cent after he shared a resurfaced clip of the City Girls rapper describing herself as "a full whore."

In an appearance on The Jason Lee Show last year, Yung Miami proudly proclaimed that she's "a whore." A clip of the moment started making the rounds online again when she was accused of being employed as a sex worker for Diddy in a lawsuit filed by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones.

50 Cent shared the clip on his Instagram. "It's ok to be a whore just make sure your being over paid," he wrote. "See a sucker, catch a sucker, suck a sucker dry. You go girl LSW LOL."