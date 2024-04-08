Yung Miami Responds to 50 Cent Sharing Clip of Rapper Describing Herself as a 'Full Whore'

Yung Miami has responded to 50 Cent after he shared a resurfaced clip of the City Girls rapper describing herself as "a full whore."
In an appearance on The Jason Lee Show last year, Yung Miami proudly proclaimed that she's "a whore." A clip of the moment started making the rounds online again when she was accused of being employed as a sex worker for Diddy in a lawsuit filed by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones.
50 Cent shared the clip on his Instagram. "It's ok to be a whore just make sure your being over paid," he wrote. "See a sucker, catch a sucker, suck a sucker dry. You go girl LSW LOL."
Yung Miami, who has already denied that she was paid to be a sex worker for Diddy alongside 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, responded to Fif's post in the comments section.
"I think this got taken out of context, it's a gay slur 'what's up whore' is something my gay cousin always said to me," she wrote. "It's cunt it's a slang that we said to each other that's what I was trying to explain to Jason because he's gay and he got what I was trying to say. I'm not a prostitute. I never sold [cat emoji] a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun."
Miami, who was romantically linked to Diddy for some time, was accused of being employed by the Bad Boy Records founder in Rodney Jones' lawsuit.
"According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," reads the lawsuit. "According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, a.k.a. 'Yung Miami,' Jade Ramey, a.k.a. 'Jade,' and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, a.k.a., 'Daphne Joy' who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill."
In her initial response, Miami tweeted, "Y'all be going for ANYTHING." She said the accusation she was paid $250,000 for sex work by Diddy is "something the internet made up." She added, "N***as don't even pay that for child support why tf would a n***a ever pay me 250k for."