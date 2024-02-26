Tina Knowles Mourns Loss of Her Brother at 77

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has paid tribute to her brother Rowland Martin Buyince, who went by Butch, after he passed away at age 77.

In a post shared on her Instagram, Knowles shared that her brother died over the weekend. "My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend," she wrote alongside a photo of him in a United States Air Force uniform when he was younger.

"I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man," she continued. "He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP"