Tina Knowles Mourns Loss of Her Brother at 77

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has paid tribute to her brother Rowland Martin Buyince, who went by Butch, after he passed away at age 77.
In a post shared on her Instagram, Knowles shared that her brother died over the weekend. "My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend," she wrote alongside a photo of him in a United States Air Force uniform when he was younger.
"I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man," she continued. "He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller. He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince' June 1946 - Feb 2024 RIP"
Beyoncé has not yet commented on the death of her uncle. She previously mourned the death of another family member around the release of Renaissance in 2022, which is set to get a country-flavored follow-up next month. She dedicated Renaissance to Uncle Johnny, the son of Tina's sister. "A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album," she wrote at the time. "This is a celebration for you.”
In the comments, Solange Knowles' 19-year-old son Julez, who recently made his runway debut, shared a tribute to Butch in the comments of Tina Knowles' post. "Rest easy Uncle Butch," he wrote. "My twin." A cause of death hasn't been disclosed.
RIP.