The news comes a week after he was convicted by a Fulton County jury for the murder of 44-year-old Xavier Turner in January 2020. He has been convicted of murdering someone on camera twice in less than a year. Both of the murder charges saw him sentenced to life without possibility of parole. The RICO charges have been dropped “in the interest of judicial economy and efficiency," said Love.

In video evidence used in his murder cases, Polo was seen fatally shooting Xavier Turner at Old National Village Discount Mall in College Park. He was already serving a life sentence for his involvement in a 2019 murder. After he recently appeared to be acting abnormally in court, Young Thug's attorney wrote a request to see him removed from the list of YSL RICO defendants.

"Jeffery Williams, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby files this motion to sever parties in the above-referenced case," wrote attorney Brian Steel in the motion. "In support of this Motion, Mr. Williams shows as follows. Mr. Williams is innocent of all charges in the above-referenced indictment. Mr. Dorsey, a co-indictee, has displayed unprofessional and unacceptable conduct in Court, in the presence of this Honorable Court, as announced on the Record on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023."

Since Polo is no longer part of the RICO case against the alleged YSL gang, there are now just seven defendants. A total of 28 people were originally indicted, including Gunna, who accepted a plea deal. Young Thug is still on trial in the case, which still has no end in sight.