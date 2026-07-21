Man Allegedly Peed on Family at a Morgan Wallen Concert, Police Investigating

Police in Baltimore have opened a criminal investigation after a man allegedly got his penis out and urinated on a family, including an eight-year-old, during a recent Morgan Wallen concert.

As reported by TMZ, Troy Grevelding attended Wallen’s show at the MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday (July 18) with his wife, brother, and his eight-year-old niece. A man directly behind them allegedly urinated on them all, and another group nearby. He claimed that he felt the stream of urine running down his leg, as did his wife. When they turned around, they both saw that the man still had his penis out.

Security at the concert later removed the man from the venue. Grevelding spoke with a Maryland State Police trooper after the incident, but he was told the man couldn’t be arrested because they hadn’t witnessed it. He said that a Maryland Transportation Authority Police detective found the man and detained him, and the MDTA Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Grevelding added that the man, who has not yet been identified, engaged in obnoxious behavior before allegedly urinating on concertgoers and appeared to be intoxicated.

Staff from the venue told Grevelding that they would make it up to him and his family somehow, but he hasn’t heard back from them yet. MDTA Police also confirmed that they are “aware of this incident and the video that is on social media… There is an active and open criminal investigation into this matter.”

Morgan Wallen, who is currently touring the country as part of his Still the Problem Tour, has yet to comment on the incident.