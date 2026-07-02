Lil Uzi Vert Sues Rehab Facility After Employee Allegedly Recorded Them and Shared It Online

Lil Uzi Vert is suing a Malibu rehab facility after an employee allegedly secretly recorded one of their treatment sessions and shared it online.

As reported by People, the rapper, who goes by they/them pronouns, alleged Lynn Tumpa, an employee of Oro House Recovery Centers' Acadia Malibu, "secretly and illegally recorded a segment of her session" with them.

During their time in the facility, which they entered in February 2022, Uzi attended multiple group and individual therapy sessions as part of their journey to sobriety. The lawsuit also accuses Tumpa’s nephew, a minor, of being an accomplice.

Uzi, birth name Symere Bysil Woods, initially filed the lawsuit in June 2024 after Tumpa allegedly shared the illegal recording with their teenage nephew. The recording, which was made without Uzi's consent, allegedly circulated on X, formerly Twitter, in February 2024 and on Instagram in April the same year. "Tumpa was the source and disseminated the Video online, either directly or indirectly," the rapper's attorneys alleged in the filing.

Lil Uzi Vert is seeking compensatory, punitive, and statutory damages for the leak of the recording sessions, accusing the facility of breach of contract and negligent hiring, supervision, and or/retention.