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Lil Uzi Vert Sues Rehab Facility After Employee Allegedly Recorded Them and Shared It Online

Uzi has accused the Malibu facility of breaching its confidentiality by secretly recording their rehab sessions and sharing the recordings online.

Lil Uzi Vert.
Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert is suing a Malibu rehab facility after an employee allegedly secretly recorded one of their treatment sessions and shared it online.

As reported by People, the rapper, who goes by they/them pronouns, alleged Lynn Tumpa, an employee of Oro House Recovery Centers' Acadia Malibu, "secretly and illegally recorded a segment of her session" with them.

During their time in the facility, which they entered in February 2022, Uzi attended multiple group and individual therapy sessions as part of their journey to sobriety. The lawsuit also accuses Tumpa’s nephew, a minor, of being an accomplice.

Uzi, birth name Symere Bysil Woods, initially filed the lawsuit in June 2024 after Tumpa allegedly shared the illegal recording with their teenage nephew. The recording, which was made without Uzi's consent, allegedly circulated on X, formerly Twitter, in February 2024 and on Instagram in April the same year. "Tumpa was the source and disseminated the Video online, either directly or indirectly," the rapper's attorneys alleged in the filing.

Lil Uzi Vert is seeking compensatory, punitive, and statutory damages for the leak of the recording sessions, accusing the facility of breach of contract and negligent hiring, supervision, and or/retention.

The lawsuit also accuses the facility of breaching the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act, and Tumpa of breaching her fiduciary duty. The documents also list intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy by public disclosure of private facts as grounds for the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, the defendants in the case filed a motion requesting to depose Uzi in California, but the Los Angeles County Court denied the motion because they’re not compelled to appear in the state for a deposition as a non-resident. Uzi requested that any deposition should take place either in New York or online. The case is scheduled to go to trial in October.

The news of Uzi’s lawsuit comes not long after the rapper teased a new project at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026. "New album on the way. I gotta get home and take care of my baby monkey," Uzi said to applause. They haven’t dropped an album since Eternal Atake 2, which dropped in 2024 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

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