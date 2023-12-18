Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign Really Turned Wham's "Last Christmas" Into a Drill Song and Somehow It Works

One of the most covered Christmas songs in pop music history has just gotten a drill rendition thanks to Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign.

The latest collaboration between the rappers sees the two in a festive mood, rapping over a drill beat that samples the 1984 Wham! classic "Last Christmas." Countless artists have covered or sampled the track in the past, including Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen, but this is likely the first time anyone has given it the drill treatment.

The brief track is accompanied by a Grant Decyk and Nick Welch-directed video, which sees Tjay getting cozy this holiday season. Fivio Foreign doesn't show up in the video, but Tjay makes a trip to a ski lodge with plenty of company.

This isn't the first time Tjay and Fivio have joined forces this year, previously teaming up with "Bla Bla" for the former's 222 project.

In an interview following the release of the album, the Bronx rapper suggested that the scene is "somewhat dead" at the moment. "It's nobody that consistently could make the charts doing that," he said. "So I feel like for the people that's pushing that genre, you know what I'm saying, especially the young bulls, they got to get a little bit more creative on the way it goes. When I say drill, I don't mean people like Fivio or Central Cee. Those are drill beats. But all the violent things, I feel like it's a little oversaturated because everybody's doing it. It doesn't stand out as much anymore."

More recently, some fans clowned on Fivio Foreign after he suggested the sample on Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert's "Everybody" says "Fivi" instead of "Everybody." The 2002 hit "Move Your Body" by Junior Senior is sampled on the song, leading some to label him as "delusional."