Lil Durk's 'I Did My Dance' Lyrics Go Viral on TikTok Again, This Time With Singing

Lil Durk's verse on Drake's "In the Bible" has gone viral on TikTok again over two years after it dropped.
Shortly after the arrival of Certified Lover Boy in 2021, a line from Lil Durk's verse on "In the Bible" inspired a trend of people dancing along to the track. "I did my dance one time on TikTok and went viral with it," Durk raps at the end of the song's second verse, in reference to when a dance he and the late King Von did at the end of his video for "Chiraqimony" went viral on the video sharing platform.
Now, over two and a half years on, he's inspired another trend with the verse. This time, however, it's not people dancing along to the track but people singing the line that led to it trending the first time around.
As highlighted by Dexerto, the "I did my dance one time on TikTok and went viral with it" trend is a singing trend this time, with several creators posting videos of themselves singing along to the track from class. "The moment you realize you can sing," creators captioned their content, which sees them breaking out into song only to (usually) be met with silence.
Check out some of the most notable examples of the trend, which is accumulating millions of views, below.
While the trend doesn't actively incorporate Drake, it's not the only time something adjacent to the Canadian rapper has gone viral this month. Metro Boomin, who is currently at war with his former collaborator, unlocked Pandora's Box when he dropped a "BBL Drizzy" diss beat earlier this month.
The track, which samples King Willonius' AI-generated parody song of the same name, has inspired countless TikTok creators to make their own version of the beat. We've got everything from rapped verses on the beat, to someone adding a saxophone solo to the instrumental. Check out some of the best examples here.