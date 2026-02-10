Music

Kid Rock Calls Jay-Z, Who’s in Charge of Super Bowl Halftime Show Programming, a ‘DEI Hire'

Kid Rock recently performed at Turning Point USA's "alternative" Halftime Show, which directly competed with Bad Bunny's stunning performance.

Kid Rock in a white hat and leather jacket; Jay-Z in a black coat and beanie, talking on the phone at a stadium.
Gary Miller and Timothy Nwachukwu / Stringer via Getty Images

Fresh off his flaccid, seemingly pre-recorded and lip-synced performance at Turning Point USA’s “alternative” Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kid Rock suggested that Jay-Z only has the sway he does over choosing Halftime Show performers because of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Rock addressed the dueling halftime shows and theorized that Hov only got his role selecting Halftime Show performers because the NFL wanted to do a DEI hire. “So it goes like, ‘Well, maybe Jay-Z’ll do it,’” he said, as seen in the clip below. “Which, nothing against Jay-Z. I respect him for his hustle and his music, but it seems like there’s a little bit of a DEI hire there going on.”

He suggested that the NFL wanted to court more Black male viewership of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and that “Black guys love Jay-Z,” so it seemed like a natural fit. “I’m not that ignorant, I know a lot of us love Jay-Z, not just Black guys,” he continued. “But in the league where you have this problem, it seemed like, ‘Oh, we’ll bring him in.’”

Jay-Z has been at the helm of selecting the performers for the Halftime Show ever since he and Roc Nation signed a long-term partnership with the NFL in 2019. Kid Rock, meanwhile, recently performed at Turning Point USA’s “All-American” halftime show, which streamed live as Bad Bunny performed during the official Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in California. He ended his performance with a tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point, who was fatally shot last year.

As reported by CBS News, over 135 million viewers tuned in to watch Bad Bunny’s electrifying Halftime Show performance. Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show,” meanwhile, drew in only 6.1 million concurrent viewers. Bad Bunny’s performance has received a lot of praise, while Kid Rock’s was mostly only getting attention from the diehard MAGA crowd. Kacey Musgraves recently remarked that Bad Bunny’s show made her feel “more proudly American” than anything Kid Rock has done.

Related Stories

Donald Trump in a blue suit and tie, standing indoors with arched windows in the background, looking upwards.
Sports

Footage Shows Trump Watching Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Instead of Kid Rock

Turning Point USA hosted the alternative "All-American" halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock.

tara mahadevan221 days ago
Kacey Musgraves in a white top and sequined skirt, Bad Bunny performing in white, and Kid Rock in a hat and sunglasses on stage.
Music

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Made Kacey Musgraves Feel 'More Proudly American' Than Anything Kid Rock's Done

Bad Bunny brought the house down at Super Bowl LX.

Trace William Cowen221 days ago
Kid Rock wearing a cowboy hat and a brown vest speaks at a microphone during a formal event.
Music

Kid Rock’s Lyric About Loving ‘Underage’ Girls Under Renewed Scrutiny Ahead of MAGA Super Bowl Show 

Kid Rock is set to perform at Turning Point USA's 'All-American Halftime Show,' which is intended to compete against Bad Bunny's halftime show.

Joe Price224 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
2
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
3
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
4
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
5
MusicAyo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
6
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App