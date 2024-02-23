Kanye Says His Favorite Meal Is 'Pussy' at Marni Show in Milan

In a brief interview with Maurice Kamara for the People Gallery, Kanye West declared his favorite meal is "pussy."
Kamara caught up with Ye at a Marni show on Friday, Feb. 23 as part of Milan Fashion Week, where he was asked about what he was wearing. "I'm Ye, I'm from Mars," he said with a laugh when asked to introduce himself. Describing his outfit, he pointed out that he was wearing black Air Force 1s, Nike gloves, Marni leather pants, and a jacket from Rains.
Asked to give a styling tip, he replied, "Me, that's the only styling tip you need."
"What's your favorite meal?" Kamara asked Ye.
"Pussy," he laughed in response while hugging his wife, Bianca Censori.
This isn't the first time someone told Kamara that "pussy" is their favorite food, though. When he caught up with Lil Wayne for a quick chat last year, the New Orleans rapper also said it was his meal of choice. Fans of Weezy weren't surprised by the answer.
At the Marni FW24 show on Friday, Ye and Censori were seen in attendance alongside British-Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, who is a big favorite of West's. She was previously the design director of Yeezy Gap—the since defunct clothing line—and has maintained a working relationship with him ever since.