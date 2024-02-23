Kanye Says His Favorite Meal Is 'Pussy' at Marni Show in Milan

In a brief interview with Maurice Kamara for the People Gallery, Kanye West declared his favorite meal is "pussy."

Kamara caught up with Ye at a Marni show on Friday, Feb. 23 as part of Milan Fashion Week, where he was asked about what he was wearing. "I'm Ye, I'm from Mars," he said with a laugh when asked to introduce himself. Describing his outfit, he pointed out that he was wearing black Air Force 1s, Nike gloves, Marni leather pants, and a jacket from Rains.

Asked to give a styling tip, he replied, "Me, that's the only styling tip you need."

"What's your favorite meal?" Kamara asked Ye.

"Pussy," he laughed in response while hugging his wife, Bianca Censori.