Jack Antonoff Makes Comment About "Lunch," Prompting Speculation About Billie Eilish Shade

There's some speculation on social media that Jack Antonoff might be throwing shade at Billie Eilish.

In an interview on Today, the Bleachers frontman and go-to producer of Taylor Swift spoke about his band's new self-titled album. He was asked about his songwriting process, and he commented how what often compels him to write music is the things that impact him emotionally, rather than, say, a great sandwich.

"It’s hard to write unless you’re really compelled," he said. "And sometimes what compels you is way more serious things. I never feel like... You don’t hear a lot of great songs about like, one’s lunch order. So the things you don’t really understand and cause you pain are usually things worth writing about."

While the comment might seem innocuous, because it is more common to hear songs about heartbreak than it is food, it has been suggested that Antonoff might have been throwing subtle shade at Eilish. The lead single on her most recent album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, is titled "Lunch." The song, of course, isn't actually about lunch (it's about her attraction to women), but Antonoff's remark has sparked a conversation online.

Some fans were upset about Antonoff's comments, while others suggested it was a stretch to suggest that he was taking aim at Eilish with what he said.