Ice Spice Encounters Nardwuar at Camp Flog Gnaw, Shares Her Fear of NYC Public Transport

Ice Spice had her first-ever interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette at Camp Flog Gnaw this year, and while their chat was brief, she did get an opportunity to share her fear of some of New York City's public transport.

Around the 3:30 mark of the interview, Nardwuar asked her about the 4 Train in NYC and her "transportation journey" in the city. "Just scary," she said with a look of fear on her face. "It was scary on the 4 Train but we made it out, period."

Nardwuar also took an opportunity to ask her about the 12 Bus, to which she replied, "Not as scary as the 4 Train but still wocky... Made it out of that too, thank you, God. God is so good to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, she touched upon making her live performances somewhat different than how she sounds on record. Spice was also presented with an old photograph of herself that she wasn't too happy about it.

"Does this bring back any memories?" Nardwuar asked. "Delete this now," she immediately replied. "This is so cute, shout out my coach, Barb."

Nardwuar pointed out that she was number four in the photo, which also led to him suggesting she's a big fan of the number eight, too. "I do love number eight, how do you... I mean you be knowing everything, right?" she added.

Nardwuar was invited to Camp Flog Gnaw this year and got the opportunity to chat with some of the biggest artists performing there. So far, he's released his interviews with Tyler, the Creator, Dominic Fike, Teezo Touchdown, Beabadoobee, and Ice Spice's collaborator PinkPantheress. In fact, in his interview with her PinkPantheress, she offered him a producer credit after he presented her with a vinyl record of East African folk music in respect of her mother's Kenyan background.

Last month, Ice Spice made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, capping off the Bronx rapper's huge year, which has seen her score a number of hits and collaborate with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.