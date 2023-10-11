Fat Joe Shouts Out Sexyy Red, Hilariously Mispronounces ‘SkeeYee’ as ‘SkeeYou’ at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe has gotten fans talking after an apparent slip-up while shouting out Sexyy Red at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.
"Shout out to Sexy Redd, skee-you," Joe said during the award show on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The moment appeared to be a reference to her song "SkeeYee," one of the biggest tracks from the rising St. Louis rapper yet.
Viewers of the awards show hopped online to offer commentary on the moment, which they perceived as a slip-up when referencing Sexyy Red. Among those to laugh it off included Freddie Gibbs, who simply retweeted a video alongside a laughing emoji.
In a comment shared on an Instagram post by The Neighborhood Talk, Sexyy Red also reacted. "Man what 🤣🤣," she wrote.
However, some highlighted that it could've been his attempt to connect Sexyy Red's ad-lib to Big Pun, who frequently collaborated with him before his death in 2000. One fan shared a video of Pun's "It's So Hard," in which he rapped, Liberace, fo'-X Versace, somebody stop me! Never that, Skee-yu!"
Fat Joe has yet to directly respond to the reactions, although he did repost Complex's tweet commenting on the moment. So maybe it was a genuine slip-up, or maybe it just went over people's heads. Sexyy Red, however, did show up to the ceremony for a performance. She was also nominated for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, although she ultimately lost out to Ice Spice.