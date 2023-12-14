Drake and Camila Cabello Spotted Jet Skiing Together in the Caribbean

While Drake's dating history is a little murkier, choosing mostly to keep his love life private, the sighting of the two comes over two years after Cabello ended her relationship with Shawn Mendes after two years of on-again off-again dating. Since then, she dated Lox CEO Austin Kevitch from August 2022 to February 2023. She briefly reconnected with Mendes at Coachella, but sources told People that the reunion was shortlived.

Earlier this year, Cabello quoted Drake's song "Search & Rescue" on her Instagram with a mirror selfie that read, "'Take me out the club / take me out the trap / take me off the market / take me off the map / I'm trying to hit the group chat and tell them it's a wrap' - Shakespeare."