Drake and Camila Cabello Spotted Jet Skiing Together in the Caribbean

Drake and Camila Cabello were spotted hanging out together during a recent outing in Turks and Caicos.
As reported by British tabloid The Daily Mail, the two musicians were seen together at one of Drake's favorite spots, the Noah's Ark Beach Club. Drake and Cabello, 26, had an "intimate conversation" at the beach club and were seen "canoodling," later joining each other on jet skis in the nearby Bird Cay and Half Moon Bay lagoon.
While Drake's dating history is a little murkier, choosing mostly to keep his love life private, the sighting of the two comes over two years after Cabello ended her relationship with Shawn Mendes after two years of on-again off-again dating. Since then, she dated Lox CEO Austin Kevitch from August 2022 to February 2023. She briefly reconnected with Mendes at Coachella, but sources told People that the reunion was shortlived.
Earlier this year, Cabello quoted Drake's song "Search & Rescue" on her Instagram with a mirror selfie that read, "'Take me out the club / take me out the trap / take me off the market / take me off the map / I'm trying to hit the group chat and tell them it's a wrap' - Shakespeare."
Drake and Cabello haven't posted anything about hanging out with each other on their respective social media accounts, but the former did share a look at his latest trip to Turks and Caicos with a series of photos of him golfing with friends. "I'm trash at this sport but the drinks are hitting," he captioned the post.
Drake has made it no secret just how much he loves Turks and Caicos, where he's since made friends with some of the locals. A young woman named Flacka, who is an assistant manager at the Noah's Ark Beach Club, was recently posted on Drake's Instagram, which also sparked dating rumors at the time.