Drake and Flacka Popularizing Turks and Caicos' Beach Club Has Helped Sales, According to Manager

Drake’s recent visit to Turks and Caicos has business booming, but all eyes are on one bartender in particular.
A young woman named Flacka, an assistant manager at the Noah’s Ark beach club where Drake has given patronage to, has caught the attention of the rapper and the internet at large. Videos and photos of the two wining, dining, and hanging out on the island have made the rounds on social media and have even sparked dating rumors.
Phillip Misick, the manager of the establishment, told TMZ that snaps of Flacka with Drizzy have dramatically increased food and drink sales, to the point where he hasn’t had time to calculate said increase.
Misick added that customers have admitted that they have patronized the bar in hopes of not only catching a glimpse of the For All the Dogs rapper, but to also catch Flacka in action. The manager told the outlet that Flacka is now being solicited by brands for partnerships now that fans are flocking to her social media.
Next month, Drake is set to go back on the road for the It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What? with J. Cole. The trek will hit U.S. cities beginning in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 18 through Mar. 27 when it wraps up in Birmingham, Alabama.