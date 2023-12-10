Drake and Flacka Popularizing Turks and Caicos' Beach Club Has Helped Sales, According to Manager

Drake’s recent visit to Turks and Caicos has business booming, but all eyes are on one bartender in particular.

A young woman named Flacka, an assistant manager at the Noah’s Ark beach club where Drake has given patronage to, has caught the attention of the rapper and the internet at large. Videos and photos of the two wining, dining, and hanging out on the island have made the rounds on social media and have even sparked dating rumors.